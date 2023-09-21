When a decision went against Sheffield United on Saturday, the chant rang out from the away end: "The Premier League's corrupt".

Burnley fans were singing it when things went against them at the City Ground a couple of days later. There is also an EFL version.

Not everything chanted from a football terrace is 100 per cent sincere but in an era when it feels like conspiracy theories are taking hold more than ever, this one needs stamping out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's about corruption in the game that (a)ffects every team except the favoured ones", posted a reader in response to The Yorkshire's Post's analysis of that Sheffield United loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

FLASHPOINT: Referee Peter Bankes' reported comments to Paul Heckingbottom about Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham's goalkicks were clumsy, but not a sign of corruption

Presumably Spurs are favoured by the officials – on-field and in Stockley Park – who ignored a couple of givable penalty appeals that day?

Given they missed European qualification by a point last season, the Premier League, run by its clubs, must not be inept at corruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEAD MAN: Rotherham United fan Howard Webb is in charge of refereeing in this country

Crying corruption only stops us focusing on the real issue – our referees are not good enough.

The Premier League is set up to be very hard for outsiders to break into, but not to the extent games are fixed.

Some English referees are unduly swayed by home fans, big clubs or personalities, but I do not believe any are on the take. Do you think no credible reporter in a media which has made a sport of exposing FIFA corruption – some still alleged, much of it proven – would have said something?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all the post-match managerial rants I have heard over the years why has it never been mentioned, even once the microphones are off?

Would a corrupt organisation introduce a monthly TV show to explain its decisions, like the PGMOL?

Video assistant referees, constant law changes and league-specific "interpretations" make refereeing harder, as in fairness does criticising them in a newspaper column. The confusion over what constitutes handball is making an extremely tricky task virtually impossible.

At a time when persuading people to become referees is harder, each Premier League game now swallows up six – one in the middle, two on the lines, a fourth official, VAR and assistant VAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But watching games beyond England hammers home how the standard of refereeing in this country has dropped. It is not deliberate, it is not paid for, but it is not good enough.