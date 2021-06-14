Why Gareth Widdop and Ryan Hall should be brought back into England fold - Gareth Ellis

In form: Warrington Wolves' Gareth Widdop. Picture: PA

For me, Ryan Hall and Gareth Widdop are two players I’d like to see him bring back into the squad.

With it looking like they won’t get their NRL players back, there could be some chances for some players on the outside.

You’d like to pick on form but I’d also like to think you can go on people who have proved themselves before as well.

BRING HIM BACK: Should Hull KR's Ryan Hall be brought back into the England fold? Picture: Bruce Rollinson

That certainly comes into the reckoning when you’re picking your final squad for a World Cup; you’d be naive to pick 13 players on form but who might not have played international rugby league at the highest level.

There’s a lot to weigh up for Shaun Wane.

But, for me, Hall has definitely worked his way into the reckoning after a couple of years struggling with injuries.

His return to Hull KR has seen a resurgent Hally which is great for England He’s been our best winger for the last 10 years.

BIG DECISIONS: England head coach Shaun Wane. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

I think Tommy Makinson – a Golden Boot winner recently – has to be in there on the other side and I do think Sam Tomkins is leading the way for full-back.

Mark Percival is the best centre in the country for me so I’d pick him and, though Toby King is going well, I think Zak Hardaker just pips him for the other slot.

Jonny Lomax is a certainty for me at stand-off but – with everything around George Williams up in the air – I think you have to bring Widdop back.

Wane did add him to his training squad on Friday (but not Hall) and it’s no surprise as he’s come to the fore in recent weeks with Warrington Wolves.

Such is his form, he got man-of-the-match recently and was asked if he’d play in the All Stars team if he wasn’t picked for England.

He’s playing as well as he’s played since coming back from the NRL.

Up front, you have to go with Alex Walsmley and – over here – I think Mike Cooper will be the other front-row but Ryan Sutton is going great in the NRL.

I think he is a great prop and will be a shoo-in for the World Cup.

At hooker, Paul McShane has been playing too well for too long to be ignored.

There’s always been an air of maybe he’s not as dynamic as your Daryl Clark type of hooker but in terms of just playing the game – playing rugby and exposing people – that’s what I love about Macca and he deserves this opportunity.

John Bateman would be one second-row even though he’s not quite at the level of the last couple of years.

It does take some adjusting when you come back from the NRL. I found that when I came back from Wests Tigers to Hull.

If Elliott Whitehead – a brilliant second-row who was the nearest thing I got to facing an NRL opponent when he was at Catalans Dragons before going to Canberra Raiders – is unavailable I’d imagine Liam Farrell would be in, too.

I’d like to see Morgan Knowles get his debut at 13.