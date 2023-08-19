The only previous time England played in a World Cup final, the player wearing No 9 took one for the team, and history was made.

To quote that song, I know that was then, but it could be again.

Twenty-three English footballers stand on the verge of achieving something so special in Sydney on Sunday that a football-mad nation has only managed it once in the history of the game, men's or women's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Greenwood is a candidate for player of the 2023 Women's World Cup, Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly love a goal on the big stage and Lauren James might have one more headline – hopefully good – to write in this tournament but nobody should overlook the extra mile Rachel Daly will uncomplainingly have to take to emerge from this weekend's final against Spain a World Cup winner.

England's forward #09 Rachel Daly fights for the ball with Australia's defender #21 Ellie Carpenter during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup semi-final (Picture: IZHAR KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In the 1966 men's showpiece, England's playmaker Bobby Charlton marked the equally legendary Franz Beckenbauer and himself out of the game, but at least he had the freedom to score three barnstorming goals to help his team get that far. Daly's sacrifice is on another level again.

Because at the end of a season which saw her win the Women's Super League golden boot and could the week after next see her fight off an international cast for the Professional Footballers' Association's women's player of the year award, Daly has somehow flicked a switch and guided England to a World Cup final from left-back/wing-back, the position she won the European Championship in last August.

Modern players have to be versatile, but it is the quality of Daly's performances in both roles which is so special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In swapping one of football's most glamorous positions for one of its least, the 31-year-old from Harrogate typifies the selfless spirit which puts England on the brink of being only the third European team to win the Women's World Cup.

Rachel Daly celebrates her goal against China in the group stage with Alex Greenwood (Picture: BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain also have their eye on that prize but whereas they have more technical ability, the pre-tournament revolt which saw "Las 15" refuse to play for coach Jorge Vilda – Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey relented and are in Australia – suggests they cannot match the spirit of a Three Lionesses side which had its Euros spine ripped out when Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and captain Laura Williamson had knee operations and Ellen White and Jill Scott retired.

They have not always won beautifully, but they have always won. On penalties if needs be.

In Whitby-born Mead's absence, Daly might have expected to be front and centre. She led the line in the pre-tournament friendly against Portugal, and came on for Alessia Russo in the other. She was given the No 9 shirt Charlton wore in 1966.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But manager Sarina Wiegman has always known she can count on Daly anywhere, and that her winning mentality means she has to play. Moving her out to the left and switching to 3-5-2 after the game against Denmark (where Daly made the only goal from left-back) has allowed England to play with three forwards – Russo and Lauren Hemp with Daly joining in from the left when she can, working back ferociously when she cannot.

GOLDEN GIRL: Rachel Daly won the WSL golden boot with Aston Villa last season

“I will always say I will play anywhere,” said Daly after scoring from wing-back against China.

Well, she would, wouldn't she?

But having known Daly since she broke into women's football at Leeds United, Sue Smith knows it is not just talk. "Wherever you play her, you know you're going to get absolutely everything from her," says the 93-capped winger-turned-pundit.

"She's just got a real winning mindset. When we were at Leeds and Lincoln, she was like that then.

WINNER: Rachel Daly celebrates England's 3-1 semi-final victory over Australia

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She's brilliant to have around the camp – a bubbly personality, a nice person to be around, her experience of playing in different countries (she had nine years in America before joining Aston Villa last year), plus her quality and versatility."

Daly has typified the mentality of a side which has been forced to show far more flexibility than last year's European champions, who played the same XI throughout the tournament. Like the men in 1966, the 2023 women only found their best formation after the competition kicked off.

On Sunday it is hard to second-guess if James will return to the side after her two-match suspension but it is absolutely nailed on they will be solid at the back with Killamarsh's Millie Bright shrugging off pre-tournament injury to anchor the defence and the world's best goalkeeper, Mary Earps, as the insurance policy. That solidity gives Daly, Lucy Bronze, Russo, Hemp, Toone, James and others the freedom to sparkle.

It has also turned the nearly team of women's world football into something more formidable. Semi-finalist bridesmaids at the last two tournaments, their threat can no longer be dismissed now they have the country's only European Championship on the honours board.

"You always have faith," says Smith. "Even watching the semi-final, when Australia equalised, I was thinking, 'That's OK, they'll stick to it and get the result in the end.'"