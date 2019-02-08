Yorkshire Squash League – Champions Dunnington strengthen grip while Chappel Allerton 2s pick up first win

There was delight for sides at the top and bottom of the Yorkshire Premier League table as Dunnington solidified their lead and Chapel Allerton 2 finally recorded their first win of the season in round 13.

Dunnington took another step towards retaining their title by waltzing to a 5-0 (20-3) victory at Pontefract 2. Michael Andrews kicked things off by dismissing Billy Hawe, while Rob Downer kept up his excellent record this season by beating Adam Taylor.

Ed Shannon-Adams and Julian Tomlinson also won in four games to put the result way beyond doubt before the No 1s Sam Todd and world No 38 Chris Simpson, took centre stage, with the latter prevailing 3-0 in a hard-fought contest.

Second-placed Hallamshire are nine points behind with five matches left after securing a 4-1 win over Pontefract 1, wins coming for Nick Wall Jnr, Lucas Hughes, Oscar Beach and Harry Falconer, with Alex Hodgetts clinching the sole victory for Pontefract.

At the bottom, there was huge relief for Chapel Allerton 2 as they claimed their first win of the season at the 13th attempt – this despite only having four players at home to Hull & East Riding – Tom Kirby, Richard Hinds and team captain Dom Hamilton getting the strugglers over the line.

Halifax’s Queens Club are up to the dizzy heights of third after edging out second-bottom Abbeydale.

David Campion, Lewis Harding and James Earles earned Queens the win, with Nick Wall Snr and Lewis Walters keeping it tight.

Barnsley and Chapel Allerton 1 both totted up 10 points from their duel, but it was the South Yorkshire hosts who added the all-important five bonus points by winning 3-2.

Former world champion Laura Massaro beat former world No 3 Simon Parke 3-1, while Tom Bamford and Miles Jenkins ensured victory.