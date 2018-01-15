Australian Open: Kyle Edmund proves big point in Melbourne

Kyle Edmund was not too keen on his shocking pink kit but very happy with his tennis after pulling off the best victory of his career against US Open finalist Kevin Anderson at the Australian Open.

It looked a horrible draw for Britain’s only male singles player but he stepped up in the absence of Andy Murray.

It’s a good measure eight months on that I’m beating him in five now. Kyle Edmund on victory over Kevin Anderson.

Seven months after losing to Anderson in five sets in the third round of the French Open, Yorkshire’s Edmund recovered from two sets to one down to win 6-7 (4/7) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Beverley-raised Edmund had a bad habit in 2017 of losing close matches but was near faultless at the big moments and clinched victory on his first match point after three hours and 59 minutes.

The 23-year-old said: “It’s a really good result for me. It was great to win at the end like that. There’s so many positives – getting through a tough match like that against a quality player. He had a good year last year and started this year really well.

“I’m just happy going down a set, coming back. Overall, there is the personal satisfaction after the hours you put in, training etcetera. This type of result makes it just really feel good, worth it, basically.”

Edmund took great satisfaction from the progress he has made since their clash at Roland Garros, where it was he who had led by two sets to one only for the 6ft 8in big-serving Anderson to come back.

He said: “I’ve been open about it. I lost a lot of close ones last year. I wanted to do better this year, especially against those top guys.

“It’s a good measure eight months on that I’m beating him in five now. I was a break down in the fifth, so it’s good that I’m taking stuff on board and learning from my experiences to turn those results around.”

Edmund saw Murray at a British Davis Cup team dinner on Friday evening and the former world No 1 will have been delighted by this result as he begins his rehabilitation following hip surgery.

As for Edmund’s pink and black kit, he says: “Obviously it worked but I don’t think pink really suits me. I think if you had a better tan, it would suit.”