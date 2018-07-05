WATCH - Huddersfield 29 Hull FC 18: Birthday boy McIntosh helps Giants dent Hull’s top-four hopes

AS 21st birthday celebrations go, this wasn’t too bad for Darnell McIntosh, the Huddersfield Giants winger who scored two tries to see his side crucially pull out of Super League’s bottom four.

The youngster – if he can still be called that – has been quietly impressing this term on the opposite flank to more acclaimed England international Jermaine McGillvary.

Huddersfield's Darnell McIntosh celebrates his try with Lee Gaskell and Aaron Murphy. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

His second-half double, against a poor Hull FC side who must improve vastly if serious about their top-four credentials, took him to eight for the campaign.

This was Huddersfield’s fourth win in five league outings since head coach Simon Woolford arrived from Australia.

It moved Leeds Rhinos, who are this morning set to give details about their new coach and head to Castleford Tigers on Sunday, down into ninth spot as the season approaches a vital few weeks.

Huddersfield’s only loss in that sequence was last Friday’s 37-10 defeat at Hull KR but there was enough evidence here to suggest that may have been an aberration.

Granted, the West Yorkshire club were not always convincing with some of their attacking plays but they were generally well-organised and steely in defence, crucial attributes if they are to maintain plotting their route to safety.

Aaron Murphy’s conversion from wing to second-row has been a masterstroke, Lee Gaskell impressed after being switched back from centre to stand-off while the return from injury of Tongan prop Ukuma Ta’ai proved timely.

However, as has so often been the case since he joined the club from Wakefield Trinity in 2010, it was Danny Brough who came up with the telling plays.

The 35-year-old had sat out the last three matches due to his second suspension of the season and in the opening exchanges of his return last night, he might as well still have been sat in the stands.

Not once, but twice he threw passes that went to no-one, veering behind colleagues to hit the turf and see his side lose any semblance of momentum.

But, they say, you cannot keep a good man down and likewise when it comes to talented half-backs. Granted, Hull prop Scott Taylor could feel a little aggrieved that – when he did try to keep Brough down in the tackle – the wily operator managed to somehow persuade referee Robert Hicks to award a penalty.

Regardless, from there, Brough finally nailed his execution with a trademark flat pass to send Daniel Smith crashing between the posts in the 15th minute.

Brough slotted the first of his conversions to put his side 6-0 up and, though Hull swiftly levelled when Bureta Faraimo latched onto Albert Kelly’s grubber, it was the hosts who took control.

They added a second try via Murphy, again with real simplicity, when the converted second-row dived onto Gaskell’s dinked kick before Jordan Rankin got in on the act, too.

McGillvary got Giants in position with a strong carry down the right, capitalising on an injury to Carlos Tuimavave, the Hull centre who had just returned to the defensive line after receiving treatment for a leg issue.

But, from there, it was alarming how easily Rankin eventually crossed, the Australian full-back throwing a simple dummy to fool a leaden-footed Kelly and then angle back for a simple 20m dart to the line. Brough improved once more and then – after Jake Connor could not resist giving his former team-mate a ‘facial’ on the floor – worked his side forward before slotting a drop goal with seconds of the half remaining.

Some fine handling from Brough, Gaskell and teenager Jake Wardle – in for the injured Leroy Cudjoe – led to McIntosh dashing in for this first try.

Hull, who struggled for dynamism all night, hit straight back.

Ryan Hinchcliffe took Taylor off the ball as they challenged for Faraimo’s short restart and, from the penalty, Hakim Miloudi showed his strength by swatting off defenders to score.

Connor converted but McIntosh’s second – when he rounded Miloudi in a tight space after more fine build-up play by the threequarters – was enough to see off any late response.

Hull captain Danny Houghton did get over at the death but he will know this was not good enough from his side.

Huddersfield dropped countless ball in the first period but, despite all of the good work of Taylor, Mickey Paea and Chris Green up front, FC rarely looked like making the most of the gifts.

For instance, French full-back Miloudi, bidding to make the most of a rare chance with Jamie Shaul sidelined by injury, twice passed into touch to waste fine opportunities.

Huddersfield Giants: Rankin; McGillvary, Turner, Wardle, McIntosh; Gaskell, Brough; Ta’ai, O’Brien, Lawrence, Mellor, Murphy, Smith. Substitutes; Hinchcliffe, Ikahihifo, Clough, Roberts.

Hull FC: Miloudi; Faramio, Scott, Tuimavave, Logan; Kelly, Connor; Paea, Houghton, Taylor, Hadley, Minichiello, Green. Substitutes: Matongon, Washbrook, Fash, Downs.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).