Yorkshire Vikings' Dawid Malan. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Then enter our competition to win FOUR tickets to watch Yorkshire Vikings take on Derbyshire Falcons this Sunday, June 20, at 2.30pm at Emerald Headingley.

In association with nationwide premiunlyp m car retailer Vertu Motors we’re offering four premium seat tickets on the Emerald Stand balcony with internal bar access.

All you need to do is answer this simple question:

Yorkshire Vikings Jonny Bairstow (left) collides with team-mate Matthew Waite after catching out Birmingham Bears' Tim Bresnan during the Vitality T20 match at Headingley, Leeds. (Picture:PA)

Who is the captain of Yorkshire Vikings?

And send your answer on email, under the subject heading ‘Cricket Competition’ to [email protected] by noon on Thursday June 17.

