Watch as the judges looked shocked to see Bruno award his second Golden Buzzer of the series.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli accidentally broke the Golden Buzzer during the show on May 18.

It is the second time this series Bruno has pressed the Golden Buzzer, after awarding one to Taryn Charles, a teacher who uses music to help students with special educational needs.

Dance group Phoenix Boys performed an impressive routine featuring numerous lifts and tricks. A dancer himself, Bruno gave a standing ovation before pressing and accidentally cracking the Golden Buzzer. Fellow judge Alesha Dixon shouted, “He’s broken it. He’s broken the buzzer!” before Bruno covered his mouth in shock.

