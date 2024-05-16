Burglar found curled up in cupboard during casino break-in captured on CCTV footage
A burglar who was found hiding behind slot machines after breaking into a casino has been jailed.
Officers attended the business, in Main Street, Bulwell, around 11.45pm on Friday, May 10, following reports an intruder was still inside. An intoxicated Brooklyn Anthony was discovered curled up inside a cupboard behind the games machine area.
When officers later reviewed CCTV footage he was seen lurking about inside the casino, kicking doors, shaking a change machine and trying to open cupboards.
The 23-year-old, of Marton Road, Nottingham, was arrested, charged and pleaded guilty to burglary when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court. He was jailed for four months.
Police Constable Simon Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers who attended the scene and those who have investigated the incident should be commended for their rapid and efficient response to this break-in. Anthony was heavily intoxicated when officers found him at the scene of this burglary and initially gave a false name.”
