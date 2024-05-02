Video footage - captured by a passer-by - shows an SUV being removed from the tracks after it was crushed by a train. The crumpled bonnet of the car can be seen barely hanging on – with the front bumper dragging along the ground. Stanley Binns, 75, took the video from the top of a supermarket car park which overlooks the crossing. He said: “The accident had already happened, people told me it happened about an hour before. They reckoned the crossing light wasn’t working and the driver drove on and the train hit the side of it. When I got there you could see the end of the train sticking out.”