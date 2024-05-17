Former guide dog has £5k operation to prevent her from going blind - watch below
A former guide dog has undergone a £5k operation to prevent her from going blind.
Owner Michelle Earl, 52, took in Alice, a 14-year-old Labrador Retriever cross, after her career as a guide dog came to an end five years ago following her previous owner's death.
Alice had a four-hour procedure to remove ulcers on her eyes at Medivet in Sidcup on Friday May 3. Alice will have her eyes bandaged for four or five weeks while she heals.
Michelle, a nanny from Sevenoaks in Kent, said: "She was just amazing at what she did as a guide dog. We took her to see an eye specialist last week and he thinks she's had a problem since birth. She's always had cloudy blue eyes but more recently she's had ulcers in both eyes and they haven't cleared up and unless she had this operation she'd be totally blind.
“She'll get the majority of her eyesight back after a few weeks. Hopefully she'll be okay, we'll be making sure she has someone with her at all times."
