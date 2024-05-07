I went on a London pub crawl to find the cheapest pint of beer in zone 1 and 2
Watch our video tour of London’s best value pubs as a Local TV reporter hunts down the capital’s cheapest pint.
We went for a Bank Holiday pub crawl in search of London’s cheapest pint. A Local TV reporter visited The Tarmon, on Caledonian Road, on a drizzly day where he bought a beer for £3.50. He also went to the Hackney Church Brew where he discovered a cheap Thursday night offer - but it didn’t extend to the weekend.
And the final stop was at the Spit And Sawdust, on Bartholomew Street - a central London bar that would appear to offer the cheapest pint in Zone 1!
