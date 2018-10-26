Chainsaw mad: this Yorkshire chainsaw expo is not to be missed

As the growing season ends and thoughts turn to tackling overgrown branches or chopping logs for the wood burning stove, the county’s leading supplier of garden and professional grounds-care equipment, F G Adamson & Son, is bringing specialists together for a unique chainsaw event.

From 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 17, the family-run business’s Swanland premises will host a series of demonstrations designed to help domestic chainsaw users buy the right chainsaw and get the best from their equipment.

A qualified chainsaw instructor from leading land-based training specialists Morton Training Limited will be giving demonstrations throughout the day on the safe use of a chainsaw and basic maintenance including sharpening and replacing a chain.

There will also be demonstrations in the art of wood carving by John Pattison, known as The Man from Skidby. There’ll be a chance to see how John’s incredible skills with a chainsaw brings nature to life, with realistic animal carvings, comic figures and stunning garden furniture.

Experts will be on hand to give advice on which chainsaw is best for certain jobs and on what safety equipment to buy. Representatives from two of the world’s foremost chainsaw manufacturers, Husqvarna and Stihl, will be in attendance and there will be plenty of special offers on the day on chainsaws and accessories.

As well as advice on chainsaws, staff will also be on hand to talk through complimentary products such as sharpening kits, pre-mixed two-stroke fuel, log splitting equipment, safety clothing and other products.

F G Adamson & Son spokesman Michael Adamson, whose grandfather, Fred, launched the business in the mid-1940s, said “In years gone by, chainsaws were only available from specialist suppliers who could give customers advice about which chainsaw to buy, how to maintain it and explain the appropriate safety clothing to consider. A chainsaw would then be handed over fully assembled and ready to cut wood.

"With the advent of DIY stores, shopping catalogues and on-line trading, anyone can buy a chainsaw in a box with no advice at all which isn’t ideal given how dangerous a chainsaw can be if not used or maintained correctly.

"We were seeing so many people who had bought a chainsaw without any advice and who hadn’t been shown the basics of chainsaw use and maintenance that we first decided to run our chainsaw event in 2011. Since then, our chainsaw events have become more popular each time we run one and we see some of the same faces each time coming back for a refresher. People often ask us when the next event will be.

"Our aim is to ensure that domestic users of chainsaws understand the basics of chainsaw use and maintenance but also to ensure that when a customer is buying a chainsaw they have been given good advice so that they can be confident that they have chosen the right product.”

Today’s chainsaw market has a wide variety of options, from petrol powered models to electric and cordless chainsaws with various degrees of power and performance to tackle a range of jobs.

Safety equipment includes chainsaw trousers with specially developed blocking material, chainsaw gloves, helmet with face shield and ear defenders and safety boots, all of which can be sourced through F G Adamson & Son.

The retailer supplies a wide range of equipment for grounds-care and landscape use – from small domestic lawnmowers to professional equipment such as tractors, utility vehicles and golf course equipment.

With a base at Swanland in East Yorkshire, and a recently established purpose-built depot in Langworth, Lincolnshire, the family-run business recently threw its support behind the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards, and sponsored the Rural Tourist Attraction of the Year category, which was won by the Wensleydale Creamery.

For more information about F G Adamson & Son, go to www.fgadamsonandson.co.uk