Art show offers new glimpse into mind of genius

visitors are being invited to “step inside the mind” of one of the greatest painters of all time.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, has opened in a former church in York, following runs in Brussels and Naples.

Date: 8th July 2019.'Picture James Hardisty.'A new exhibition the Van Gogh The Immersive Experience has opened in the former church, York St Mary�"s located in Castlegate, York. The UK premiere provides a new perspective on Van Gogh�"s work, taking the original paintings and projecting them onto walls, screens and even the roof of the building, but with a twist - wheat sways in the breeze, water pours out of the confines of the painting�"s frame, and stars twirl and swirl in the night sky, as digital animation brings the paintings to life. Pictured Rose Moens, Manager of the Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience, admiring the exhibition.

It provides a new perspective on the hugely influential Impressionist painter’s work, taking the original paintings and projecting them onto walls, screens and even the roof of the building.

Wheat sways in the breeze, water pours out of the confines of the painting’s frame, and stars twirl and swirl in the night sky, as digital animation brings the artworks to life

Creative director Mario Iacampo said: “For so many people, art is inaccessible – paintings hung in galleries where you understand little context about the work.

“This immersive experience changes that completely, with some of the most famous pieces of art in the world not only shown on a larger-than-life-scale, but actually bringing the images to life with movement that isn’t confined to the edges of a picture frame.”

Van Gogh was unsuccessful during his lifetime, and was considered a madman and a failure. But he became famous following his suicide aged 37 and his works are now among the world’s most expensive paintings to have ever sold at auction.

The show runs until January at York St Mary’s in Castlegate and will open daily throughout the summer from 10am.