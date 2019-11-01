New independent era for cinema at Bradford's National Science and Media Museum launches

Bradford's National Media Museum has promised to screen the "best indie releases to family favourites and blockbusters" as it launches its new cinema operation.

The launch follows the announcement in September that the museum has appointed INDY Cinema Group to deliver its "diverse and exciting film" programme from today, and has renamed as Pictureville after the contract ended with Picturehouse.

Head of Screen Operation, Kathryn Penny, said: “We’re really excited to officially launch our independent cinema operation ‘Pictureville’ on the 1 November.

"The new cinemas will show a diverse range of films from the best indie releases to family favourites and blockbusters.

"We have a fantastic programme lined up for opening week, including showings of the latest Shaun the Sheep movie, Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You, plus special event cinema including National Theatre and Royal Opera House Lives.

“We also recently announced that tickets for the eagerly anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are now on sale, including a special midnight screening on the day of its release. Despite only going on sale last week the tickets are already selling fast, so don’t miss out on getting yours."

The new programme will explore a broad range of classic cinema, starting in late November with a special Breathless Sensation series to accompany the museum’s exhibition celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of British cinema pioneer RW Paul, with screenings of King Kong (1933), Mary Poppins (1964) and The Matrix (1999).

Pictureville will also show the latest blockbusters including upcoming Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The National Science and Media Museum boasts "unrivalled" facilities—three individual cinema theatres, the only public Cinerama screen outside the USA, the ability to screen digital 4k, 35mm, 70mm, as well as IMAX 3D on the biggest screen in West Yorkshire.

A new membership scheme also begins at the facility today, however existing Picturehouse members will continue to get their same benefits for the full duration of their agreement.