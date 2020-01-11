First look at Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent in The Duke as filming starts in Yorkshire

A first-look photo has been released after filming began this week in Yorkshire on The Duke, starring Academy Award winners Dame Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent.

Based on a remarkable true story and also starring Fionn Whitehead and Matthew Goode, the feature is directed by Roger Michell (My Cousin Rachel, Notting Hill).

Jim Broadbent and Dame Helen Mirren in The Duke. Picture: Pathe.

In 1961 Kempton Bunton, a 60-year old-taxi driver, allegedly stole Francisco Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London - it was the first, and remains the only, theft in the institution's history.

Bunton sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on condition that the government invested more in care for the elderly - he had long campaigned for pensioners to

receive free television.

Filming took place in Bradford, and the shoot is also due to be hosted at Prime Studios in Leeds.

Dame Helen posted a picture of an unusual cloud today, saying "the one and only Bradford with its own magic."

David Wilson, Director of Bradford UNESCO City of Film, said: "It was a real pleasure to host the first scenes of this film in Bradford.

"We have worked closely with the production for the past few months to prepare some excellent Bradford locations.

"In addition to the excitement of having such great talent in the city there is also the economic impact in terms of hotel stays for crew and local spend at cafes etc.

"We have also managed to get some great opportunities for students from the University of Bradford and Bradford College to support the production."

Hugo Heppell, head of investments at the Screen Yorkshire agency, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Pathe and Ingenious on this remarkable story, and to be welcoming back Jim Broadbent who we worked with on Get Santa, The Great Train Robbery & The Damned United, and Helen Mirren – last here with Calendar Girls.

"Being able to bring such prestigious projects as this to Yorkshire is what the Yorkshire Content Fund is all about.’’

Michell reunites with his creative team from My Cousin Rachel: director of photography Mike Eley, costume designer Dinah Collin and Editor Kristina Hetherington.

Make-up and hair Designer is Karen Hartley Thomas (The Personal History of David Copperfield) and production designer is Kristian Milsted (Killing Eve).

The Duke is a Pathé, Ingenious Media and Screen Yorkshire presentation of a Neon Films Production.

Executive producers are Cameron McCracken and Jenny Borgars for Pathé, Andrea Scarso for Ingenious Media and Hugo Heppell for Screen Yorkshire.

Pathé will distribute the film in the UK, France and Switzerland and will handle sales for the rest of the world.