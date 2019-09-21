How the Ganges had a hand in Dales art

An arts project with its roots on the banks of the Ganges will open in the Yorkshire Dales on Tuesday.

The Indian sculptor and video artist Shanthamani Muddaiah spent part of the summer interviewing and making clay hand prints of elderly Dales residents whose distinctive dialect and rural professions helped shape the area.

Artist Shanthamani Muddaiah with her exhibition in Settle

It was a technique she had perfected for a project along India’s sacred river, and Sita Brand, artistic director of the Dales arts initiative Settle Stories, invited her to repeat it in North Yorkshire.

The result is Life in Our Hands, an exhibition hewn from clay and video tape, which runs until the end of February at the Joinery workshop in the town.

Ms Muddaiah said the aim had been to capture local history through the experiences of individuals, as well as events.

Ms Brand, whose organisation runs a summer festival and year-round arts events, said it had been “an extraordinary experience”.

She said: “It has allowed me to hear stories from many unrecognised people in our community. Stories we don’t often celebrate.

“ Everyone loves the area so much and is committed to the community. That is a very beautiful, moving thing.”