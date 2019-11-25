Lugging the double bass was worth it, says Leeds teenager

a teenager from Leeds has earned a place in the acclaimed National Youth Orchestra.

Angelica Rowe, from Roundhay, is one of 10 young musicians chosen to play double bass in the 2020 National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

Angelica, 14, known to friends and family as Jelly, said she was thrilled and shocked to be accepted.

She played with the National Children’s Orchestra earlier this year and described it as an amazing experience.

“I thought I would give the auditions a go and just see what happened,” she said.

The Roundhay School pupil hopes she can use her position in the orchestra to inspire others in Leeds.

Proud mother Lisa Rudkin said: “We are all so proud of her –even if it was a pain carrying that huge double bass down to the auditions in London. Jelly’s not had the easiest of starts. She was only three months old when her dad died suddenly from a heart condition.”

The doctor and mother of six added: “Very few from the north of England get a place.” She will begin performing in January with a performance at The Proms at the Royal Albert Hall in the spring.