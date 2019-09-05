BBC's Scarborough to premiere at Stephen Joseph Theatre tonight - here's what you need to know

Excitement is building for the premiere of BBC One comedy show Scarborough.

The series was filmed in the resort, generating interest among locals who will see their town on national TV every Friday at 9.30pm for six weeks.

Scarborough title screen.

Ahead of the broadcast of episode one tomorrow, director Derren Litten and cast members will visit Scarborough once again for the premiere of the first two episodes tonight.

The BBC gave members of the public the opportunity to apply for tickets and received over 10,000 applications.

So, if you're one of the lucky ones attending the premiere here's what you should know:

Screening details

Jason Manford.

The first and second episodes of Scarborough will be shown at the Stephen Joseph Theatre tonight.

The matinee screening will start at 2.30pm with doors opening at 1.30pm.

The evening screening will start at 7.15pm; doors will again open an hour earlier.

Following the screening of episodes one and two, the audience will have the chance to hear a Q&A with writer and director Litten, conducted by BBC Look North’s Peter Levy.

Who does it star?

Comedian and actor Jason Manford, Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street), Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours, Coronation Street), Maggie Ollerenshaw (Last of the Summer Wine, Still Open All Hours), Steve Edge (Phoenix Nights, Benidorm), Claire Sweeney (Brookside), Harriet Webb (Edge Of Heaven, White Gold) and Gina Fillingham (National Treasure, Kiri).

Will the actors be there?

Yes, but only in the evening. There will be a red carpet at the Stephen Joseph.

What's the sitcom about?

The series follows the lives Scarborough residents who are bonded by family, friendship and their love of Karaoke.

Mike (Jason Manford) and Karen (Catherine Tyldesley) are nearly-40-somethings that are giving their relationship another go, five years after they split.

Mike’s ambition to become a professional entertainer meant that he was never at home but now in his late 30s, he has realised what’s actually important to him.

He’s given up life on the road to come back to Scarborough and give their relationship another go.

Karen's life in Scarborough is doing a job that she loves and making sure her mum is OK. She works at Geraldine’s, a local hair salon where the elderly clientele are always keen to share the latest gossip.