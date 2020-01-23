Huddersfield's Jodie Whittaker to return for third run of Doctor Who

Huddersfield actress Jodie Whittaker has let slip that she will return as the Time Lord in another season of Doctor Who.

Whittaker, 37, from Skelmanthorpe, was announced the 13th Doctor in 2017 and just halfway through her second series of the show, she announced a third outing.

-> Yorkshire's Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker records Coldplay song Yellow for Children in Need album

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: "I’m doing another season.

"That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie."

She continued: "I absolutely adore it. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight."

Doctor Who continues this Sunday on BBC One.

-> Christa Ackroyd: Why Jodie Whittaker as new Doctor Who makes it more than just a TV series