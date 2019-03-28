Netflix confirm price rise test - but says subscriptions won't get more expensive

Netflix has confirmed they are testing higher prices on their subscriptions, but denied it was the first move to a price hike for UK customers.

The TV streaming company raised prices for US customers at the start of this year by between 13 and 18 per cent.

Higher prices for some, but not all

Netflix confirmed some UK customers will see higher prices when picking their subscription, but that it did not mean there would definitely be a price rise in the future.

The company added those who see the higher prices would still pay the current market price for their plan, regardless of the potentially higher price they clicked on.

The test could be a way of checking whether customers are willing to pay more than they currently do for the streaming service.

Test does not guarantee a price rise

A spokesman for Netflix said, "We are testing slightly different prices to better understand how members value Netflix.

"Not everyone will see this test and we may never roll out these specific prices beyond this test. Our goal is to ensure that Netflix is always great value for money.”