North Yorkshire's Tan Hill Inn to feature in new series of ITV's Vera - after owners made a cheeky request

A remote Yorkshire Dales pub - the highest in the British Isles - will appear in the new series of Vera after bargaining to keep its own name in the show.

Owners of the Tan Hill Inn at Reeth allowed producers of the ITV crime show, which is usually known for its Northumbrian scenery, inside to shoot part of the tenth series.

However, the real name being used in the show was a "deal breaker" for co-owner Andrew Hields.



He said: "After many cautionary tales about whether we wanted our pub associated to criminality and even murder [the show's subjects], we could draw on Tan Hill's past history and activities high on the hill and advised that there wasn’t much that they could throw at the show that hasn’t actually happened between these four walls of this historic Inn, and thank you very much but keeping our name was a deal breaker.

"They agreed. So here we are excited to be part of this new journey. We are hoping to be inundated with look-alike Veras heading to our pub to scout us out just as Vera does in

the episode. The fan clubs are massive and loyal."

Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope in the show adapted from author Ann Cleeves’ crime novels.

The pub will be hosting a live screening of episode one, the show which it features in, on Sunday January 12 at 8pm.

The Tan Hill Inn is the British Isles' highest pub at 1,732ft (528m) above sea level - it was entered into the 1976 of the Guinness Book of World Records - and has stood on the top of the Pennine Moors for more than 500 years.

It also featured in a Waitrose Christmas advert in 2017 in a campaign has been masterminded by the company's customer director, Yorkshireman Martin George.

The TV ad, which shows a group of locals getting snowed in after gathering for a Christmas morning drink, was in part inspired by real life events.

Owners described the Vera actors and production crew as "really lovely people" who seemed to appreciate the "tranquility" on the pub's location.

Mr Hields added: "We were all amazed, excited and delighted to receive the phone call that described our beautiful Inn as being 'central' to the very first long awaited new episode of Vera for its tenth edition."

