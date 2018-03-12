Sir Ken Dodd: Tributes paid to one of comedy's 'all-time greats'

Sir Ken Dodd has been described as a "legend" and an "inspiration" as celebrities and fans shared fond memories of the popular comedian following his death at the age of 90.

Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies at his Knotty Ash home aged 90

The comic, who died on Sunday just days after leaving hospital, was famous for his epic stand-up shows and his tickling stick, and had a legion of loyal followers whom he continued to entertain even through his later years.

As news of his death broke in the early hours of Monday morning, fellow comedians and television stars paid tribute to Sir Ken on social media.

David Walliams wrote on Twitter: "Comedy flowed through him like water. RIP Sir Ken Dodd." Accompanying the message with a picture of Dodd with the Beatles in the 1960s.

Comic Gary Delaney called him "one of the all time greats", and, referencing the fact Sir Ken's shows could often last for hours on end, added: "The funeral will be held on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and most of Saturday."

‘I have kleptomania. But when it gets bad, I take something for it.’... The classic one-liners and greatest jokes of Sir Ken Dodd

Television personality Claire Sweeney, a fellow Liverpudlian, shared some photos of the star's 90th birthday party on Twitter.

Alongside them, she wrote: "RIP Sir Ken Dodd. A legend and an inspiration. I have a lot to thank You for. I Was thrilled you had the best birthday party in Liverpool before you left us. Your city, friends,Family and Show business will miss you terribly."

Paul Scriven: Sheffield trees scandal – South Yorkshire Police must not be above the law

Sir Ken Dodd, who has died aged 90, with his award for Show Business Personality of the Year, presented to him at the Variety Club's luncheon at the Savoy Hotel, London in 1966. Picture: PA Wire

Paul Chan, known for playing Mr Wu in comedy series Benidorm, wrote about a chance encounter his mother had had with Sir Ken several decades ago.

He said: "In the late 70's he came to my mum's chippy and ordered fish 'n' chips. He left and sat in his Rolls Royce, parked outside, eating them. Then he came back in to ask for the bin and drove off. My mum didn't know who he was. That's my Ken Dodd story."

Other tributes came from actor John Challis, who played Boycie in comedy television series Only Fools and Horses, and Hollyoaks actor Annie Wallace, who described him as a "true son of beautiful Liverpool".

Irish comedian Dara O Briain, known for hosting panel shows such as Mock the Week, remembered seeing him at one of his "incredible 5 hour shows".

The parachuting Yorkshire Terrier who helped heal soldiers in the Second World War

He said: "He was an education to watch and, afterwards, at 1.30 am, he had beers with me in the dressing room and talked showbiz. A privilege, and a loss. RIP."

Sir Ken died in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, at the same house in which he was born in 1927.

Julian Richings, who has appeared in films such as X-Men: The Last Stand, described him as a "music hall great, entertainment legend, Liverpool pride", adding: "The lights are out in Knotty Ash."

Fans also paid their own tributes, and many of Sir Ken's infamous jokes were shared on Twitter.

From the archive: Ken Dodd: Still tickling nation’s funny bone after almost six decades

One fan wrote: "Appropriate that this should be announced at about 1:15am as this is the sort of time his shows finished. What a legend, happiness was your greatest gift to us."

And another said: "Thank you for your amazing sense of humour and the laughs you left us with."