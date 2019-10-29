The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen to appear on The One Show tonight

The Yorkshire Shepherdess is due to appear on The One Show this evening.

Amanda Owen will appear on the BBC One daily programme after 7pm tonight along with her nine children to promote the new series of Our Yorkshire Farm, according to the broadcaster.

Mrs Owen with two of her nine children Nancy and Clemmy. Picture by James Hardisty.

Mrs Owen and her family were filming the second series of the show earlier this year, and the programme won a legion of fans when it was first broadcast last year.

Following the family at their Ravenseat farm, their back to basics lifestyle has proved a hit with viewers.

The new series starts on Tuesday November 5 on Channel 5.

Her third book, Adventures of a Yorkshire Shepherdess, also came out this year and Mrs Owen is was talks about a fourth installment.

She previously told The Yorkshire Post: “I can’t sing, I can’t dance, but I can shepherd and I can write a bit, so I hope there will be more books.”