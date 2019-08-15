10 amazing animals you can see at Yorkshire Wildlife Park Yorkshire Wildlife Park has an array of wonderful animals to see, from lions and tigers to polar bears. Here are 10 animals you can expect to see on your visit to Yorkshire Wildlife Park. 1. Okapi Okapi are often referred to as the Forrest Giraffe due to their Zebra-like stripes and Giraffe-esque tongue. Yorkshire Wildlife Park is home to male, Nuru, and young female, Ruby jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Grevys Zebra Also known as the Imperial Zebra, the Grevys Zebra is the most threatened species of Zebra in the world jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Polar Bears Yorkshire wildlife park has numerous polar bears, including Nobby, Victor, Pixel and Nissan jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Lemurs Ring-tailed lemurs are easy to spot due to their long, striped black and white tails. They spend a lot of their time on the ground foraging for fruit, leaves and flowers to eat jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3