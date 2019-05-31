8 of the most scenic dog walks in Yorkshire

Escape to the coast and let your dog run along the sandy beaches of Runswick Bay. Situated in the North York Moors region and only a few miles from Whitby, this dog-friendly beach has no restrictions at any time of the year.
4. Botanical Gardens at York Museum Gardens, North Yorkshire
If you live in the centre of York, but fancy a scenic alternative to your everyday city dog walk, then the Botanical Gardens at York Museum provide a scenic and historical alternative. Note: dogs have to be kept on a lead.