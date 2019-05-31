Dog walks

8 of the most scenic dog walks in Yorkshire

Yorkshire provides many scenic spots perfect for dog walks throughout the year, so come rain or shine you can enjoy the best of what nature has to offer.

If you're tired of your usual dog walking routes and want to experience a change of scenery, Yorkshire has plenty of places that are perfect for your pooch. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Located in Leeds, this city park has acres of land for you and your dog to explore. It includes not only parkland, but woods, lakes and gardens, providing a great escape from the bustling city.

1. Roundhay Park, West Yorkshire

Located in Leeds, this city park has acres of land for you and your dog to explore. It includes not only parkland, but woods, lakes and gardens, providing a great escape from the bustling city.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Located ten miles north-west of Leeds city centre, this popular dog walking route overlooks the town of Otley and boasts a range of woodland paths, hilly routes and themed trails.

2. Otley Chevin, West Yorkshire

Located ten miles north-west of Leeds city centre, this popular dog walking route overlooks the town of Otley and boasts a range of woodland paths, hilly routes and themed trails.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Escape to the coast and let your dog run along the sandy beaches of Runswick Bay. Situated in the North York Moors region and only a few miles from Whitby, this dog-friendly beach has no restrictions at any time of the year.

3. Runswick Bay, North Yorkshire

Escape to the coast and let your dog run along the sandy beaches of Runswick Bay. Situated in the North York Moors region and only a few miles from Whitby, this dog-friendly beach has no restrictions at any time of the year.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
If you live in the centre of York, but fancy a scenic alternative to your everyday city dog walk, then the Botanical Gardens at York Museum provide a scenic and historical alternative. Note: dogs have to be kept on a lead.

4. Botanical Gardens at York Museum Gardens, North Yorkshire

If you live in the centre of York, but fancy a scenic alternative to your everyday city dog walk, then the Botanical Gardens at York Museum provide a scenic and historical alternative. Note: dogs have to be kept on a lead.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2