Paws in the Park York 2020: event dates and how to get tickets for this year’s dog show in Yorkshire

Dog show Paws in the Park is coming to York this spring, offering dog owners the chance to take part in fun activities with their pets.

The dog show will be raising money in aid of animal charity Hero Paws UK, a team of four military veterans who care for retired working dogs.

The Paws in the Park show will be held in Homestead Park in York.

Organiser Claire Wood said the event “an essential fundraiser for Hero Paws UK.”

She said that she hopes the Paws in the Park show can “help raise the money required to build a sanctuary for our British ex service dogs to be rehabilitated.”

The show takes place from 11.30am to 4.30pm on 26 April 2020 in Homestead Park in York.

Entry is free, but you must register on eventbrite here and Hero Paws encourages donations.

Alongside a dog show with more than a dozen classes to enter, Paws in the Park York will also host TV’s Julian Norton, aka The Yorkshire Vet.

As well as his work on the Channel 5 hit show, Norton also runs a small animal practice in Wetherby.

He is due to attend Paws in the Park York to sign autographs and take photos with visitors.

Paws in the Park York will also play host to several showcased events, including:

Stardom Agility

Stardom is a canine agility club run by Emily Fothergill in North Yorkshire.

Freewheelers Flyball

Freewheelers Flyball team will give an exciting demonstration of the rules of flyball - a race which tests a dog’s speed and coordination.

The Plumber Drummer

Nathan Robinson will entertain the crowd as he performs with his bizarre instrument made from PVC pipes and flip flops.

Razzmataz Dance School

The children from Razzamataz York will perform for the Paws in the Park visitors.

As well as the performances, there will also be a number of activities, including zorbing, children’s rides, face painting, Henna tattoos, and a climbing wall.

Food stalls will keep visitors well fed, and the day will close with the grand raffle and tombola giveaway.

To donate prizes to the event, contact organiser Claire Wood at clairewood2207@yahoo.com.

You can find Homestead Park here: The Homestead, 40 Water End, York, YO30 6WP.

The park is a short walk from the Landing Lane and Salisbury Road bus stops, and a 30 minute walk from York train station.

Hero Paws UK’s founders, Amber, Jamie, Angie, and Sam, are all military veterans, and have united to help care for retired working dogs.

The charity’s ultimate aim is to build a sanctuary for up to 50 dogs where they can get the training they need to be rehomed with civilian families.