Travel guide creator Lonely Planet has now revealed some of the best things to do all over the UK. Here are 20 of the best things to do in Yorkshire, according to Lonely Planet. In no particular order.

1. Bempton Cliffs Do a spot of bird watching at Bempton Cliffs

2. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Surrounded by beautiful North Yorkshire countryside, the World Heritage Site of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal has a lot to offer

3. Middleham Castle Middleham Castle is a ruined castle, once the childhood home of Richard III

4. Coast to Coast walk If you love a long walk then youll love the Coast to Coast Walk, a 182-mile long-distance footpath

