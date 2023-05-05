‘A grand day out’- The return of DalesBus 822 to Fountains Abbey, Pateley Bridge and Grassington

Sunday, May, 7, marks the return of the summer DalesBus 822 bus service which offers a variety of excursions that explore the dales rich tapestry of national parks, historical landmarks and charming market towns.

A double-decker bus will take day-trippers every Sunday including Bank Holidays between May, 7, and October, 22.

They will run from Pocklington (0855), York Rail Station (0930), Boroughbridge (1010), and Ripon (1030), calling at Fountains Abbey (1045) before continuing to Pateley Bridge (1110), Grassington (1140) and the Yorkshire Dales.

Also, new for 2023 - extra journeys between Grassington, Pateley Bridge, Fountains Abbey and Ripon take place during daytimes.

Discover the ancient ruins of Fountains Abbey, one of the best-preserved ruined Cistercian monasteries in England at this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Visit the awe-inspiring Georgian Studley Royal Water Garden with its ornamental lakes, canals, temples, cascades and vistas.

The nearby Studley Royal Deer Park (free admission) is home to over 300 red, sika and fallow deer and also includes St Mary's Church, one of the finest examples of high Victorian gothic revival in England.

The National Trust property has a visitor centre, as well as a café/restaurant, gift shop and a large children’s play area including scramble nets, slides, swings and zip wire.

Alternatively, stay on DalesBus 822 to Pateley Bridge, with its boutique shops, cafes, pubs, galleries, the fascinating Nidderdale Museum, as well as riverside walks.

Keen walkers may want to join the Nidderdale Way or Six Dales Trail from here to explore Upper Nidderdale and beyond.

From Pateley Bridge the DalesBus 822 climbs steeply out of the town offering fine views of the surrounding Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty travelling past Coldstones Cut, up over Greenhow Hill, past Stumps Cross Caverns, Grimwith Reservoir and onto Hebden and the market town of Grassington.

Grassington is a popular stopping off point for visitors as well as walkers following the River Wharfe on the Dales Way with a National Park Centre, Folk Museum, cafes, pubs and shops, and the attractive Linton Falls. Grassington is also the location for the fictional town of “Darrowby” in the Channel 5 remake of the classic TV “All Creatures Great and Small”, and is currently filming its fourth series.

There is a change of buses at Grassington to DalesBus 875, which heads onto Upper Wharfedale, Aysgarth and Hawes.

Single fares on all services are £2 until the end of June 2023.

Under 19’s travel for just £1 per single journey (ID required for teenagers)

ENCTS passes for the elderly and disabled are not valid on DalesBus 822 but passholders pay a maximum of £3 single (£2 until the end of June) or £5 for a day ticket.

Dales Rover tickets can be bought from the bus driver for a day’s unlimited travel on the Sunday and Bank Holiday DalesBus network - Adult: £10 Group: £18 (any group of up to 2 adults and 3 children).

Single and day return fares are also available.

Visit the DalesBus website www.dalesbus.org for details of timetables, fares terms and conditions as well as latest news updates.