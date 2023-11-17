Alic Campbell will headline Let's Rock Leeds. Picture: Alex Barron Hough

Also on the bill for the one-day festival at Temple Newsam on June 22 are Peter Hook & The Light, Level 42, Jason Donovan, From The Jam, Go West, eXTC, Altered Images, Toyah and more to be announced.

2024 will also see the very first ever Let’s Rock DJ Battles, with iconic ’80s DJ Pat Sharp taking on Andy Crane in Leeds.

Tickets for the all-day events offer remarkable value, starting at just £35.

UB40 topped the UK singles chart on three occasions and sold 70 million records as they took their smooth yet rootsy musical blend to all corners of the globe. They topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with reggae covers of ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘I Got You Babe’ (with Chrissie Hynde), while also scoring a UK No.1 hit with ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You’.

Ali Campbell, the voice of UB40, said: “We’re really looking forward to making our debut at Let’s Rock next summer. We’ve heard great things about the energy of the crowds at these festivals, which is something we love to tap into. Sunshine, good vibes and reggae music... the perfect summer’s evening! Big Love xx.”

Commented Jason Donovan: “I can’t wait to perform at Let’s Rock Leeds, Exeter, Southampton and Shrewsbury in 2024. Let’s Rock means summertime to me and I’m already looking forward to the longer and warmer days. Bring it on!”

Let’s Rock organisers and founders Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith added: “We’re thrilled to announce the line-ups for three of next summer’s festivals. We have returning Let’s Rock legends like Bananarama, Level 42 and Jason Donovan, plus iconic artists making their debut, including UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Martin Kemp. How exciting is that?! We think Let’s Rock offers the best value of any festival. Where else could you see so many huge stars live for the price of a meal out? See you in 2024!”

JUNE 22 – LET’S ROCK LEEDS, TEMPLE NEWSAM, LEEDS

