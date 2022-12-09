Andrea Bocelli: Italian tenor on his new album A Family Christmas

A Family Christmas, his second festive release, features the voices of his son Matteo, 25, and daughter Virginia, 10.
“I have always tried to make my children understand, as well as other people, that in Christmas we can find the meaning of life,” he says over video call from an ornate living room.
“I do think that everything has meaning, has a sense.
“As a consequence Christmas Day is the day in which we should stop and reflect upon the meaning of life and the value of life.
“And the fact that life is an immense gift that we were given.”
Andrea, who sits next to Matteo, both dressed immaculately, says there are “countless reasons” behind his decision to record a festive album with his children.
“But for me the most important reason is due to the fact that it’s linked to the message of Pope Francis on the family,” he adds, an apparent reference to comments made by the Catholic leader this year about the family being under attack by “various ideologies”.
“Family is the main core of society and nowadays families have been attacked from everywhere.
“So when our record companies came with this proposal for this Christmas album, I thought that it would be an amazing idea and I wanted to do this to the best of my abilities.”
A Family Christmas features festive classics including Away In A Manger, Happy Xmas (War Is Over), Feliz Navidad and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, as well as an original song The Greatest Gift.
A handful of tracks feature all three Bocellis, while Virginia and Matteo get opportunities to shine on solo outings When Christmas Comes To Town and I’ll Be Home For Christmas.
Matteo, who has been studying at the respected Lucca Conservatory, jokes that there was no sibling conflict in the studio.
He admits he felt some pressure, as his father had already recorded an “amazing” festive album – 2009’s My Christmas.
“We were quite anxious,” he says before correcting himself. “Not anxious, but when you have already done a great job with something, and you know you have to repeat it, it is not easy. We knew it was a big challenge. But we were very happy with the results and that is the most important thing.”
Matteo recently appeared in George Miller’s fantasy film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, alongside Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, and also plans to complete his debut solo album in the new year.
“It is quite impossible to find a day in the calendar that is white instead of red,” he laughs.
A Family Christmas is out now.