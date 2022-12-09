Andrea Bocelli: Italian tenor on his new album A Family Christmas

Christmas in the household of Andrea Bocelli is a special time. For the world renowned Italian tenor, it is a chance to bond with family and reflect on his faith. On his new album, the 64-year-old has managed to do both.

A Family Christmas, his second festive release, features the voices of his son Matteo, 25, and daughter Virginia, 10.

“I have always tried to make my children understand, as well as other people, that in Christmas we can find the meaning of life,” he says over video call from an ornate living room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do think that everything has meaning, has a sense.

Most Popular

Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli. Picture: Giovanni De Sandre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a consequence Christmas Day is the day in which we should stop and reflect upon the meaning of life and the value of life.

“And the fact that life is an immense gift that we were given.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea, who sits next to Matteo, both dressed immaculately, says there are “countless reasons” behind his decision to record a festive album with his children.

“But for me the most important reason is due to the fact that it’s linked to the message of Pope Francis on the family,” he adds, an apparent reference to comments made by the Catholic leader this year about the family being under attack by “various ideologies”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli. Picture by Giovanni De Sandre.

“Family is the main core of society and nowadays families have been attacked from everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So when our record companies came with this proposal for this Christmas album, I thought that it would be an amazing idea and I wanted to do this to the best of my abilities.”

A Family Christmas features festive classics including Away In A Manger, Happy Xmas (War Is Over), Feliz Navidad and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, as well as an original song The Greatest Gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A handful of tracks feature all three Bocellis, while Virginia and Matteo get opportunities to shine on solo outings When Christmas Comes To Town and I’ll Be Home For Christmas.

Matteo, who has been studying at the respected Lucca Conservatory, jokes that there was no sibling conflict in the studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admits he felt some pressure, as his father had already recorded an “amazing” festive album – 2009’s My Christmas.

“We were quite anxious,” he says before correcting himself. “Not anxious, but when you have already done a great job with something, and you know you have to repeat it, it is not easy. We knew it was a big challenge. But we were very happy with the results and that is the most important thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matteo recently appeared in George Miller’s fantasy film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, alongside Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, and also plans to complete his debut solo album in the new year.

“It is quite impossible to find a day in the calendar that is white instead of red,” he laughs.

Advertisement Hide Ad