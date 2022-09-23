The Sheffield outfit will be performing two nights at Hillsborough Park in 2023.

It is part of their UK & Ireland tour to mark their new album, The Car, which is due to be released on October 21 of this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be playing at Hillsborough Park on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

Most Popular

Other Yorkshire dates include Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on June 7.

The band will also play shows at Bristol, Coventry, Manchester, Norwich, Swansea, Southampton, London, Dublin and Glasgow.

The band’s most recent Yorkshire date was at Leeds Festival over the August Bank Holiday.

Frontman Alex Turner has said the band no longer feels the need to “prove yourself as much” after two decades of making music.

The Arctic Monkeys have announced that they are returning to Sheffield for a two homecoming gigs. It is part of their UK & Ireland tour to mark their new album The Car.

Reflecting on the band’s time in the spotlight, the singer and songwriter, 36, said: “It probably does feel about 20 years ago, but that’s an interesting one, isn’t it? Because sometimes you feel like you could walk through a door and be right back there.

“I’m trying to scratch a little bit of that feeling here on the new record. It feels like a long time ago, but it can be right behind you. Something reminds you and it takes you back.

“There’s a lyric on Hello You that says, ‘I could pass for 17 if I just get a shave and catch some zzzzs’. Maybe that’s barking up that tree a little? Well, a lot.

“I’m thinking about going to the snooker club with my granddad and it feels like we were just there – but, wait a minute, there’s all this time in between.”

Recalling how Arctic Monkeys found fame, Turner said: “At the time it happened very quickly and was a shock to the system. We topped the charts for the first time and everything became quite different very quickly.

“But there was always a feeling that this could be over in a few months: the bottom is going to fall out any minute.