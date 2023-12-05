Arctic Monkeys helping to drum up support for Yorkshire school's new playground

Chart toppers Arctic Monkeys are helping to drum up support for a primary school playground in their hometown - by flogging off signed memorabilia.

The Sheffield-born indie rockers have donated a drum skin, plectrum and a set list from their homecoming gig to raise funds for Meersbrook Bank Primary School in the city. The band members have signed the drum skin, which comes framed with a copy of the set list from their 40,000 sell-out gig at Hillsborough Park in June.

The prizes were donated by a member of the band's stage crew whose children and nephew attend the school.

Jenni Sayer, 37, a trustee of Friends of Meersbrook Bank School, said the merchandise will make an 'awesome' Christmas present for someone.

She said: "We were all really excited because we're a Sheffield school and it's a Sheffield band. It's going to be an exciting prize for someone just in time for Christmas. It could really make an Arctic Monkeys fan day to get this awesome prize and you're doing a good thing at the same time."

The school is based in the Meersbrook area of the city and has over 200 students, ranging from pupils aged from three to 11. Jenni and the group are hoping to raise £200,000 altogether to renovate the school's playground and build an outdoor classroom area and wildlife zone.

She said: "It's going to hugely benefit the children. There's so much understanding now about the benefits of creating an outdoor environment for children. To be able to support their learning through an outdoor classroom and then continue that through to their playtime is going to be so beneficial.

"Different children have different needs and might want to experience different things but we can create outdoor spaces that meet those needs. They will have a better and more rich learning experience when they aren't in the classroom."