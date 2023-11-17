Bananarama, Johnny Hates Jazz, Midge Ure and voice of Five Star, Deniece Pearson, have been announced as the special guest artists for the fifth edition of 80s Classical in Millennium Square, Leeds.

Bananarama headline 80s Classical.

The event will be part of next year’s Summer Series in the Square and takes places on Saturday July 20, 2024.

The 80s legends will be joined by Leeds’ very own Orchestra of Opera North for a trip back to the musically momentous decade, taking their chart-topping hits to new heights with the expanded power of the 50-piece orchestra.

80s Classical debuted in Leeds in 2019, bringing a roster of pop legends together with the symphonic might of Opera North’s musicians.

Midge Ure is to play at 80s Classical.

The 2024 sequel welcomes one of the most influential female groups in music history, Bananarama, to the Millennium Square stage. With an illustrious career spanning over four decades and recently having celebrated their 40th anniversary, the legendary British duo, made up of Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward, have achieved unparalleled global acclaim propelled by four US Billboard Top 10’s including a number one with Venus, releasing 12 studio albums and selling over 30 million records.

Dallin said: “We are so excited to be involved in such a unique and exciting concert which is a fitting way to continue our 40th anniversary celebrations.”

Woodward added: “Leeds is such a vibrant city to visit and perform in and we can’t wait to take to the stage in the iconic Millennium Square with such a talented array of musicians on what is going to be a truly magical occasion for everyone.”

Sophisti-pop icons Johnny Hates Jazz – singer and keyboardist Clark Datchler and multi-instrumentalist and producer Mike Nocito – will return for their third appearance after performing at the inaugural date in 2019 and again in 2022, reprising their hit records including Shattered Dreams and I Don’t Wanna Be A Hero.

A new addition to the 80s Classical family is Ivor-Novello and Grammy-award winner Midge Ure, whose musical journey spans Slik, The Rich Kids, Ultravox, and the historic Band Aid. The Scottish musician and singer-songwriter will join the stellar line-up to perform orchestrally enhanced versions of some of his most iconic songs, including Vienna and If I Was.

Deniece Pearson, the official voice of British pop group Five Star, will be returning to the bill for next summer’s show after dazzling the crowds in 2022, performing a selection of the band’s timeless hits including System Addict and Rain or Shine.

The 80s Classical ensemble of backing vocalists, Bianca Claxton, Nathan James and Adetoun Anibi, return to perform a bonus selection of crowd-pleasing favourites including Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ and The Jackson’s ‘Can You Feel It’ amongst many more.

Organised by Leeds City Council in partnership with Opera North, the creative team behind 80s Classical is renowned composer, arranger and conductor Cliff Masterson together with long-time collaborator and Musical Director Steve Anderson. Steve, who has recently been in Las Vegas producing the first ever residency show for Kylie Minogue said:, “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Bananarama and Midge Ure into the 80s Classical family and we can’t wait for everyone to see them perform for the first time alongside the magnificent Orchestra of Opera North”.

Phil Boughton, Director of Orchestra and Chorus, Opera North, added: “The fifth year of 80s Classical is shaping up to be an absolute classic building on the success of the previous years. We have built a reputation for the Orchestra of Opera North performing alongside iconic pop acts and so I am thrilled Bananarama and Midge Ure are joining the list of legends to have been part of this joyous night in Leeds. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Leeds City Council and to showcase the range of musical talent as part of the brilliant Summer Series in the heart of our city.”

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “We’re thrilled to announce that visitors will be able to experience the unique talents of the Orchestra of Opera North at the heart of the city as they enjoy to some classic 80s hits. It’s always exciting to welcome people to Millennium Square to watch musical performances from an eclectic programme of talented artists as part of our annual Summer Series. These performances are always one of the highlights of what is a vibrant calendar of events in Leeds, and I’m sure next summer will be no different.”

Tickets for 80s Classical go on-sale from 10am on Friday November 17 via millsqleeds.com (0113 376 0318) and operanorth.co.uk (0113 223 3600). Standing tickets are priced at £36.85, with a limited amount of reserved seating available at £45.65. A VIP/express bar upgrade is available for an additional £11.

Set in a specially created outdoor arena on Millennium Square, the event on Saturday 20 July 2024 will open from 6.30pm, with DJs from 6.45pm and the main performances starting from 8.15pm. A licensed bar and several street food catering concessions will be available on site and the venue is also fully accessible with a raised viewing platform, disabled toilets and a Changing Places unit.