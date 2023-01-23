The style and stories of three centuries of women will come to life when the fashion collection of historian and author Lucy Adlington goes on display in Halifax.

From Saturday, February 4, Bankfield Museum’s new exhibition Opening the Wardrobe will take over the top floor for a year-long residency celebrating women’s clothes and the tales they tell. It offers an exclusive glimpse into a private collection featuring night wear, dressing to impress outfits and even school uniforms.

Lucy has been collecting clothing and showcasing them and their stories to audiences for 22 years with her company History Wardrobe, which has staged more than 2,000 shows throughout the UK, combining history, fashion and fun.

The collection spans more than 250 years of women’s clothing design, wearing, making and sharing, and includes the remarkable journey of a Second World War coat, flamboyant 1970s clubbing gear and an artistic re-creation of the dress from Gustav Klimt’s famous artwork Woman in Gold.

Fashion historian Lucy Adlington's collection includes this 1920s school uniform.

Bankfield Museum will also be hosting four History Wardrobe presentations throughout the year, with different themes for each. The first, on April 20, will look at fashion of the 1960s.

Lucy Adlington has published several young adult novels and a number of non-fiction books on dress history, including New York Times bestseller The Dressmakers of Auschwitz. A new illustrated publication, ‘Opening the Wardrobe’ will accompany the exhibition.

She said: “I love the way clothes connect us to our lives, and our pasts. I’m delighted to be showcasing some of the fascinating and fabulous items from my collection. It’s always a pleasure to work with Bankfield Museum – what a treat to take over their amazing fashion gallery for a year.”

Bankfield Museum has been open to the public since 1887. It was the home of Colonel Edward Akroyd. The top floor Fashion Gallery was opened in 2019 and hosts annual exhibitions.

Lucy Adlington's collection includes this 1968 Frank Usher dress.

Calderdale Council’s Cllr Jenny Lynn, said: “The top floor of Bankfield Museum is becoming a fashion-lover’s paradise.

“Fashion is more than just what we wear, it can hold memories and links generations, as well as being an important part of social history.”