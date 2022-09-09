News you can trust since 1754
BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds: Concerts featuring Robbie Williams and Elbow cancelled due to Queen's death

The BBC has confirmed that its two Radio 2 Live in Leeds outdoor concerts have been cancelled because of the Queen’s death.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:27 pm

The two eagerly-anticipated outdoor concerts at Temple Newsam were headlined by Robbie Williams and Elbow and also featured big names Simple Minds, Craig David, Emeli Sande, Bananarama, Ella Henderson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Kaiser Chiefs, Sara Cox, Nile Rodgers, George Ezra, Melanie C, Mark Owen and Olly Murs.

The BBC said: “Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect, BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds will now not take place on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September.

“Ticket holders will be issued with refunds via the ticketing provider.”

