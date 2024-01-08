Best Yorkshire Bands 2024: Here are the top 10 best bands from Yorkshire ever - from Arctic Monkeys to Def Leppard

3 . Kaiser Chiefs

In at number 3 is the Leeds-born band, Kaiser Chiefs. The band’s signature single, "I Predict A Riot", depicted a night out in their hometown of Leeds, but it was their song "Ruby" that got the boys their first number 1 hit. Recently the band performed during Nordoff and Robbins' annual fundraising Christmas Carol Service at St Luke's Church, Chelsea, London to raise money for dedicated music therapists to support those who need it most. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire