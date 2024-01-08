Best Yorkshire Bands 2024: Here are the top 10 best bands from Yorkshire ever - from Arctic Monkeys to Def Leppard

There's no doubting Yorkshire has produced some of the best bands of all time. But who is the best ever?
From Pulp to Arctic Monkeys to Def Leopard, Yorkshire has been producing some of the world's best bands and lyricists for decades.
Narrowing these down to the top 10 was never going to be an easy task, but Radio X ranked the best bands ever, for Yorkshire Day 2023, to come from the rolling hills, beautiful scenery and bustling cities and towns of Yorkshire.
In the list Sheffield and Leeds take the lead with the most bands forming and finding their feet in these cities, including Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, Kaiser Chiefs, Bring Me The Horizon and even the iconic rock band, Def Leppard.
1. Jarvis Cocker of the British band Pulp
Jarvis Cocker's band Pulp are Radio X's number one band from Yorkshire. With hits including "Common People" and "Sorted for E's & Wizz", both of which reached number two in the UK Singles Chart, the band originates from Sheffield starting back in 1978. Photo: Chris Pizzello
2. Arctic Monkeys
Number 2 on the list is Arctic Monkeys. Forming in Sheffield over 20 years ago, the band, led by Alex Turner, made history as the first independent label band with five consecutive number 1 albums in the UK. The English rock band has released seven studio albums, five extended plays, two video albums, 24 music videos and 23 singles. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Kaiser Chiefs
In at number 3 is the Leeds-born band, Kaiser Chiefs. The band’s signature single, "I Predict A Riot", depicted a night out in their hometown of Leeds, but it was their song "Ruby" that got the boys their first number 1 hit. Recently the band performed during Nordoff and Robbins' annual fundraising Christmas Carol Service at St Luke's Church, Chelsea, London to raise money for dedicated music therapists to support those who need it most. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire
4. Shed Seven
One of the groups that helped lead the way of the iconic Britpop movement, Shed Seven formed in 1990, in York. Between 1994 and 1999 they had fifteen Top 40 singles, however, they didn't stop there and the band - named for a shed they spotted in York - released their most recent album "A Matter of Time", on January 4, 2024. Photo: x
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.