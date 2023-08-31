Big weekend for Harrogate village whose residents are 'finest creators of scarecrows in the whole of North Yorkshire'

Almost every resident in a lovely Harrogate district village is now busy making scarecrows for an event this weekend which usually makes it the talk of the county.

Villagers in Minskip, located nine miles from Harrogate, see the annual Scarecrow Competition as a chance to cement their reputation as the finest creators of scarecrows in the whole of North Yorkshire.

Taking place this weekend from September 2-3, the event will see the entire main street in Minskip lined for two days with a wide variety of brilliant scarecrow characters in a blaze of colour and quirkiness.

This year’s theme for the competition, which will be judged by BBC Radio York presenter Elly Fiorentini, is 100 Years of Walt Disney.

An example of the brilliant scarecrow creations by villagers in Minskip near Harrogate as they prepare for their the annual Scarecrow Competition. (Picture contributed)

Debbie Hargreaves, one of the annual event’s main organisers, said: “It’s absolutely wonderful how so many villagers have made scarecrows in the past and I expect the same this year.

"The competition has really caught the imagination of the village and the standard is incredibly high.

“It’s great fun and all proceeds go towards our lovely little church, which, like so many rural churches, is desperately in need of money."

This year’s Scarecrow Competition weekend is being supported by four Minskip businesses - The Wild Swan public house and restaurant, Peacock Brothers, Minskip Garage and the Yolk Farm Shop.

Backing has also been provided by Morrisons and the Crown Hotel of Boroughbridge.

Visitors are welcome and, on Saturday, there will be a “mini shop” for refreshments in the church garden.

On Sunday, there will be a Pop-Up Barbecue, Pimms, Tea and Coffee, Tombola and stalls from noon to 4pm in the church garden.

Robert Beaumont, senior churchwarden of Minskip Church, said: “I’d like to thank Debbie and the rest of my church council team for all their hard work, enthusiasm and imagination in creating this fantastic weekend.

"It will raise much-needed money for our lovely little church.”

Debbie Hargreaves said: “I’m sure that this special weekend will mean that Minskip, once again, be the talking point of the whole area.”