Indie stars boygenius will play two shows at Halifax’s Piece Hall this summer due to huge demand.

A massive rush for pre-sale tickets for their show on Tuesday, August 22 has led to the acclaimed American indie band announcing a second gig at the historic venue on Wednesday, August 23.

Remaining tickets for the August 22 show and the new August 23 performance will go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 10am via ticketmaster.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

American singer-songwriter Ethel Cain will open both gigs.

Most Popular

boygenius

boygenius, comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, recently announced their long-awaited return with the release three singles – $20, Emily I’m Sorry, and True Blue – all taken from their upcoming album - the record - which will be released on March 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad