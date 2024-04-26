Bradford Live: Calls for clarity as doubts surface around operator NEC Group

There has been ‘considerable’ speculation about the future of the venue, which is the council’s flagship regeneration scheme to transform the former Odeon building into a state-of-the-art entertainment venue.

The Odeon – which was once a 1930s ballroom – is set to reopen as a 3,800-capacity venue in the autumn after a ‘long journey’ operators NEC said in December.

But since then there has been speculation about whether NEC still plans to run the venue, and a well-placed source has told The Yorkshire Post that the firm is attempting to negotiate an exit from its lease, although Bradford Council said earlier this year that its contract with NEC remains in place.

Bradford Chamber has called for “swift and positive news”, saying “a considerable amount of speculation is mounting about the venue’s future and involvement of the NEC Group as the venue’s operator”.

Its president Mark Cowgill said: “With so much positive momentum currently behind the city ahead of Bradford 2025 and so much regeneration works currently underway in the city, it is crucial that we obtain clarity about the Bradford Live venue’s status.

“Our membership has grown restless and the lack of clarity in media reports has been unhelpful with regards to both the morale of business and ability to attract investment into Bradford.

“The scale of opportunity that Bradford Live presents not only for this city but for the North of England is massive and so therefore we call upon all parties to dampen speculation with a clear unequivocal backing for the project’s future.