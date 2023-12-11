A music megastar has joined the amazing line-up for Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

Bryan Adams will perform an unmissable headline show at Halifax’s iconic open air courtyard on Sunday, June 23.

He will be supported on the night by electro-pop singer-songwriter Cassyette.

In a career spanning more than four decades, the rock star has released 17 studio albums and many, many hit songs including the anthemic ‘Summer of 69’ and ‘(Everything I do) I do it for You’, which spent 16 consecutive weeks at Number One in the UK charts.

There are still more acts to be announced for the huge summer of music next year

Some of his other hits include ‘Run to You’, ‘Please Forgive Me’ and ‘When You’re Gone’.

Bryan Adams joins Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Blondie, Richard Ashcroft, Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for next summer’s huge summer of gigs at The Piece Hall.

The shows are being co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “I’m so pleased we’ll be welcoming such a prolific and well-loved singer songwriter to our courtyard next year.

Bryan Adams is coming to Halifax to perform at The Piece Hall

“His live shows are known for being truly world class and I know Bryan will do it for us in the Summer of 24!”

Tickets for the Bryan Adam show go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 15 via ticketmaster.co.uk.