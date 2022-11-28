Organisers of next summer’s shows at Halifax’s Piece Hall have announced another popular act.

Indie legends James will be playing at the historic venue on Friday, July 7.

Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson, said the band have been one of the most requested to perform at Live at The Piece Hall.

The announcement comes as the band – who are behind anthems including Sit Down, Born of Frustration, She’s A Star and Come Home – get ready to release their forthcoming new double album featuring orchestral reworkings of their greatest hits, fan favourites, deep cuts and will also include a new track.

James will play at Live at The Piece Hall 2023

One of Britain’s most enduring success stories, James have sold more than 25 million records worldwide since forming in Manchester in the early 1980s – gaining both critical and commercial acclaim.

This month marks 40 years since their first show as James at The Hacienda, supporting Big Country.

Nicky Chance-Thompson said: “We are really pleased to announce the amazing James are playing at The Piece Hall.

"This was one of our members' most requested acts – and destiny called.”

James will join Madness, Sting, Embrace, War On Drugs and The Lumineers among the 2023 headliners for Live at The Piece Hall, with many more artists still to be announced.)

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (December 2) via ticketmaster.co.uk.

