In a few short hours, he’s about to step on stage with Ed Sheeran, something he could have only dreamt of when trying to cut his teeth in the music industry as a singer in Maroon 4 - a Maroon Five cover band that toured the UK back in 2013.

“I’m so grateful and honoured. Ed had the pick of whoever he wanted to support him and I’m so grateful and proud that he chose me. I still can’t believe it and have to pinch myself," Scott admits.

Rising to prominence in 2015, after being given Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent, the 35-year-old from Beverley has had a meteoric rise to fame and has performed for His Majesty The King twice - most recently at his Coronation - and has also performed on stage alongside Take That.

Calum’s latest single, "Lighthouse," is a powerful and emotive song that really pushes him vocally and it has already garnered rave reviews from fans and those within the music industry.

“I’m a typical Yorkshire lad. No matter how far away I am, I do start to miss home. I start to miss Hull, my family, and my friends. Lighthouse was written at a time when I was particularly missing home. It talks about the lighthouse reminding you of where home is and for me, my family and friends are my lighthouse - they are the ones that represent safety to me,” Scott reveals.

“This is new music from me. It’s the evolution of where I see my music going. It still retains the emotion but pushes me out of my comfort zone a bit. It’s a pain to sing live, but I feel singing with every fibre of my being is what sells it,” Scott adds.

Scott has recently headlined a sold-out show at the Hammersmith Apollo as part of his own ‘The Storybook So Far’ tour and will head into Europe for shows of his own before rejoining Ed Sheeran in June.

No matter where Calum goes on tour, he still finds himself pining for home comforts and is very proud of his roots. “I got into this industry maybe a little bit late, but that’s probably why I have such a strong affiliation to Yorkshire and Hull. I’m proud to fly the Yorkshire flag,” Scott states.