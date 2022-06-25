Chemical Brothers at Castle Howard: How to get there, where to camp and how to park

Organisers have confirmed that the electonic duo will play at Castle Howard on Sunday, June 26, after cancelling their performance at Glastonbury due to Covid.

A statement from the organisers said: "We are delighted to announce that The Chemical Brothers’ show due to take place at Castle Howard this Sunday (June 26) will be going ahead. We look forward to seeing everyone there for what promises to be a special evening of live music."

Here's everything you need to know about the event.

How can I get there?

Organisers have advised people travelling to Castle Howard to not follow their sat nav or venue signs. Special signs stating 'Castle Howard Concerts' have been set up and these are the signs to follow.

A statement from the organisers said: "There are various entrances to the venue depending on which direction you are travelling from."

Pick up and drop off

Anyone picking up or dropping off friends and family at the event should follow the signs for the pick up and drop off point. This is also the case for anyone who is travelling by a booked taxi.

Camping

Camping spaces are still available.

Castle Howard Lakeside Holiday Park has a dedicated area for tents and hard-standing for caravans and motorhomes. Hard-standing pitches come with electric hook-up, whilst grass pitches have a choice of electric hook-up or non-electric.

Car parks

For anyone driving to the event, car parking will be allocated depending on arrival time and the direction you arrive at the venue. For campers, the car park opens at 12noon. For all other visitors, the car park opens at 4pm.

A statement from organisers said: "To save time please book your parking ticketing prior to your arrival, tickets will be available online up to 24 hours before the event. Car Parking is £10.20 per vehicle. Tickets will be available to buy on arrival to the car park at increased cost – £15 cash or card sale."