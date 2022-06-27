Chemical Brothers wow fans at Castle Howard - two days after Glastonbury cancellation

The group played at Castle Howard on Sunday, despite having called off their Glastonbury performance.

The music duo, comprised of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, said on Friday that they were unable to perform at Glastonbury as Tom needed more time to recover from Covid.

It comes as a major clean-up operation got under way at the Glastonbury site to return it from a pop-up city of 200,000 people to a Somerset dairy farm.

Volunteers began shifting rubbish strewn across the 800-acre site as revellers began to make their way home following headline performances by Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

They began picking up thousands of discarded items including paper cups and food containers after around 200,000 people descended on Worthy Farm for the festival.

The clean-up crew tackled over-flowing bins with waste and big items such as camping chairs, blow-up mattresses, slippers, flip-flops and shopping bags needing to be disposed of.

Volunteer Sean Kelly, 32, said: “I’ve been litter picking every day for hours. In the whole recycling team there is 2,500 of us and I’ve done it 10 years on the trot.

Chemical Brothers perform at Castle Howard. Picture: Charlotte Graham

“It’s very similar to 2019 because it is dry, it is a lot easier to pick when it is dry. As a rule, everything is pretty much done early this year.

“There’s been a huge reduction in gas canisters this year, but there’s been a lot of vape bars and they are the only things you can’t recycle.

“Most things get recycled here.”

Campers left in a steady stream from the Somerset site on Monday morning as the rain descended following a festival that defied ominous weather forecasts of weekend thunderstorms.

