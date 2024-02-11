Chinese New Year 2024: All the best pictures from Sheffield's Lunar celebrations and parade in Peace Gardens

Sheffield played host to its largest Lunar New Year celebration ever, with a five-day festival around the city from February 9 to 13.

The Chinese Year of the Dragon marked the 20th anniversary of celebrations in the city.

This year's event was launched with the illumination of a 5m (16ft) dragon at Sheffield Children's Hospital and a showcase event at the University of Sheffield's Octagon Centre.

Many free events took place over the weekend (Feb 10 and 11) as well as a food festival.

Hundreds turned out to watch The Wakening of the Loin by Sheffield’s Chinese Lion Dance Team which started outside Sheffield Town Hall and finished in the Peace Gardens.

Attendees not only watched the performances but took part in events such as Chinese calligraphy.

