Chinese New Year 2024: All the best pictures from Sheffield's Lunar celebrations and parade in Peace Gardens

The five-day celebrations have begun with the Chinese New Year Festival parade and celebrations held around Peace Gardens in Sheffield.
By Rachael Grealish
Published 11th Feb 2024, 15:33 GMT

Sheffield played host to its largest Lunar New Year celebration ever, with a five-day festival around the city from February 9 to 13.

The Chinese Year of the Dragon marked the 20th anniversary of celebrations in the city.

This year's event was launched with the illumination of a 5m (16ft) dragon at Sheffield Children's Hospital and a showcase event at the University of Sheffield's Octagon Centre.

Many free events took place over the weekend (Feb 10 and 11) as well as a food festival.

Hundreds turned out to watch The Wakening of the Loin by Sheffield’s Chinese Lion Dance Team which started outside Sheffield Town Hall and finished in the Peace Gardens.

Attendees not only watched the performances but took part in events such as Chinese calligraphy.

The wakening of the Loin by Sheffields Chinese Lion Dance Team which started outside Sheffield Town Hall and finished in the Peace Gardens watch by hundreds of people.

1. Wakening of the Loin

The wakening of the Loin by Sheffields Chinese Lion Dance Team which started outside Sheffield Town Hall and finished in the Peace Gardens watch by hundreds of people. Photo: James Hardisty

Sheffield Lunar Chinese New Year Festival parade and celebration held around Peace Gardens in Sheffield.

2. Sheffield Lunar Chinese New Year Festival

Sheffield Lunar Chinese New Year Festival parade and celebration held around Peace Gardens in Sheffield. Photo: James Hardisty

This year's event was launched with the illumination of a 5m (16ft) dragon at the city's children's hospital.

3. The Dragon awake in Sheffield

This year's event was launched with the illumination of a 5m (16ft) dragon at the city's children's hospital. Photo: James Hardisty

Chloe Wei, age 6, from Manchester wearing a Tang Chinese costume whilst visiting the festival and learning how to play a traditional Chinese instrument called the Guzheng by Jocelyn Li, a language teacher at Sheffield University.

4. Learning the Guzheng

Chloe Wei, age 6, from Manchester wearing a Tang Chinese costume whilst visiting the festival and learning how to play a traditional Chinese instrument called the Guzheng by Jocelyn Li, a language teacher at Sheffield University. Photo: James Hardisty

