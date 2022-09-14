Chrissie Hynde is a founding member and the lead vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter of the rock band the Pretenders.

She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 as a member of the Pretenders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know after The Brudenell Social Club announced she is due to play:

Most Popular

Brudenell Social Club

When is the show?

Chrissie Hynde is set to take to the stage on Friday October 14

Is it a full performance?

She will play with a "full band" according to the venue.

When are tickets on sale?

Tickets will be on sale at 10am on Thursday September 15, it was announced.

What is the link to find tickets?

Use https://bit.ly/ChrissieBrud to purchase tickets.

What has Chrissie Hynde said about the shows?

“Finally getting to play some of my favourite Pretenders songs in my favourite type of venues.