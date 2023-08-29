Comedian Markus Birdman's Bradford tour date cancelled
The Bradford tour date of comedian Markus Birdman has been cancelled due to ‘unforeseen personal circumstances’.
Birdman is currently on tour with his show Platinum, which draws on his experience of suffering a stroke.
Dates in Whitby and Northallerton are currently still scheduled to go ahead.
"I hope people enjoy a good hour of comedy – that’s first and foremost,” Birdman said. “I’m there to entertain and make people laugh.
“That said, there is a serious scene to it and I think if people can come away having felt it was a man talking about being human and the frailties and ups and downs of that, that’s part of it. It has a heart and soul does the show.”
Markus Birdman is at Coliseum Centre Whitby on October 27 and Forum, Northallerton on November 11.