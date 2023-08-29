All Sections
The Bradford tour date of comedian Markus Birdman has been cancelled due to ‘unforeseen personal circumstances’.
Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:45 BST

Birdman is currently on tour with his show Platinum, which draws on his experience of suffering a stroke.

Dates in Whitby and Northallerton are currently still scheduled to go ahead.

"I hope people enjoy a good hour of comedy – that’s first and foremost,” Birdman said. “I’m there to entertain and make people laugh.

“That said, there is a serious scene to it and I think if people can come away having felt it was a man talking about being human and the frailties and ups and downs of that, that’s part of it. It has a heart and soul does the show.”

Markus Birdman is at Coliseum Centre Whitby on October 27 and Forum, Northallerton on November 11.

Related topics:BradfordNorthallerton