Stars of the 80s revisit their classic hits of the era with the Orchestra of Opera North.

Glen Gregory of Heaven 17 performing at 80s Classical in Millennium Square, Leeds. Picture: Danny Payne

You know you’re going to be in for a great night when the whole of Opera North’s 50-piece symphony orchestra takes to the stage dressed like they wouldn’t look out of place in the Top of the Pops audience circa 1985.

By the time the eclectically dressed orchestra did take their positions the mass of 80s fans who filled Millenium Square (and by the interval had drunk it dry of prosecco) were in party mood and good voice thanks to a set of some of the 80s biggest anthems curated and spun by DJ Sonic Yootha.

Even the rain knew that it couldn’t dampen this crowds’ spirits and wisely went away the moment Cliff Masterson, the charismatic conductor of the Opera North Orchestra, lifted his baton to signal the start of proceedings with the Back to the Future theme.

Nik Kershaw singing at 80s Classical in Millennium Square, Leeds. Picture: Danny Payne

First up from the line-up of 80s artists who interestingly seemed to share equal billing was Sheffield’s pop-synth outfit Heaven 17 who opened with Come Live with Me. They were quickly followed by T’Pau’s Carol Decker who despite suffering from a ‘summer cold’ still managed to belt out Heart and Soul.

Next up was Nick Heyward who seemed thrilled to be back in Leeds and being backed by the orchestra playing his pop hits Love Plus One and Take That Situation. The pop vibe continued with the sharply dressed Go West entertaining the crowd with Don’t Look Down and Call Me before Nik Kershaw took us to the interlude with Wide Boy and The Riddle.

One of the many things that makes this such a great night out for any music lover is that the hit songs from each of 80s artists are peppered in between stand out and standalone performances from the Opera North orchestra – acclaimed renditions of Toto’s Africa, Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams, Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out for a Hero and an encore of The Communards Don’t Leave Me This Way went down a storm with the highly appreciative crowd.

A similar mix-tape order followed the interlude with hit after hit being delivered. Thankfully Carol Decker’s voice held out to perform the much-acclaimed teenage angst anthem – China In Your Hand before we were reminded of Go West’s Hollywood success with The King of Wishful Thinking, taken from the Pretty Woman soundtrack.

Nick Heyward performing at 80s Classical in Millennium Square, Leeds. Picture: Danny Payne

Heaven 17 then upped the tempo with club anthem Temptation before Nik Kershaw wrapped up the night with Wouldn’t It be Good and I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.