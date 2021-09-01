Controversial Naked Attraction advert will be removed from Yorkshire buses

The advert is for hit Channel 4 show Naked Attraction, which is presented by Anna Richardson

The advert for Naked Attraction has arrows pointing to seats on the top deck and captions which read ‘Loves Naked Attraction’, ‘Hates Naked Attraction’ and ‘Loves being naked’.

A spokesman for First Bus, which has allowed the advert to run on a number of services in West Yorkshire, said it will be removed.

He said: “We’re sorry for any upset caused by displaying C4’s ’Altogether Different’ advert on our buses.

“Passenger safety and comfort is our priority and we’re working with our advertising partner Global to ensure they are removed from our fleet as quickly as possible.”

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has received 26 complaints so far and Transport for London has decided to remove it from buses in the capital.

An ASA spokesman said: “Complainants argue that the ad sexualises members of the public and does so without their consent.

“Some complainants object that it encourages and or makes light of sexual assaults which take place on public transport.

"We are currently in the process of assessing these complaints."

On Naked Attraction, nude participants are viewed by a potential date who then strips and selects a companion.